Data in Policing; China and the Summits; LaFayette Claims Tossed

K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to talk about how China is viewing and responding to the G7 and NATO summits last week, where the US was promoting the idea of China as a major global threat, and how they were not able to reach a consensus on this idea. We also talk about whether the US is trying to stabilize its relationship with Russia in order to focus on China as the biggest threat, a general outlook of China’s relations with Russia and whether there will be any diplomatic or economic red lines for China as tensions grow with the U.S.

Ron Hampton, DC Representative for Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, former Executive Director of the National Black Police Association and a retired veteran of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, and Dr. Alex Vitale, professor of sociology at Brooklyn College, coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project, and author of the book “The End of Policing,” talk to us about a massive trove of DC Metropolitan police emails and data being released following a hack of their systems, and the revelation of an extensive data gathering and surveillance program that was a cornerstone of aggressive policing targeting working communities where people could be classified as gang members at the whim of the police. We also talk about police accountability oversight and the efforts to disband and defund the police since the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, and whether there are any changes coming in the future.

Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, talks to us about another chapter in the fight within the progressive and centrist wings of the democratic party over Ilhan Omar’s criticism of Israel as an apartheid regime, the news that a judge tossed out most of the claims filed by the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and others that accused the Trump administration of authorizing an unprovoked attack on demonstrators in Lafayette Square last year, and Hunter Biden’s burgeoning art career.

