09:27 GMT17 June 2021
    Biden-Putin Summit; Biden's Plan to Combat Domestic Terrorism

    Amid tensions, Biden meets Putin in Geneva. Will we see a thaw in US-Russia relations?

    Jamarl Thomas, cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube, joins us to talk about the summit between President Biden and President Putin in Geneva, the significance of these meetings at a moment when relations between Russia and the US are at historic lows, the difference between how the meetings are being covered in US and Russian media, how the Ukraine, cybersecurity, and nuclear weapons issues are being discussed, and whether we will see any change in the relationship as a product of these meetings.

    John Kiriakou, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s The Backstory here daily from 4-6 pm EST, talks to us about the potential implications of the recently released “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism” and how it will impact online surveillance, online censorship, and an expansion of powers for law enforcement cooperating with tech companies. We also talk about how the document is discussed mainly as a plan to fight right-wing extremists, even though it also identifies “threats” from the left, including anti-capitalist movements and even anti-abortion groups, and what this means for progressive and left-leaning political activism in the country.

    Eugene Puryear, journalist, author, activist, politician, host at Breakthrough News, and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” talks to us about Milkshake-gate, where a Shake Shack manager in New York is suing the NYPD for defamation after he was unjustly detained for hours and harassed because of false accusations that he had put bleach in an online order for 3 NYPD officers. We also talk about Congress handing out medals to law enforcement over the January 6 riots, and the fight over critical race theory in the election of the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

    Chris “Nookie” Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the NBA playoffs now that they are down to the final 8 teams and who could emerge victorious, the finger-pointing and speculation in MLB over sticky substances in baseballs, and the Ronaldo-Coca Cola scandal at the Euro 2020 championship.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

