Dem Rift Over Israel Support; The Mt. Pleasant Uprising; Sex, Lies, and Private Spies

Secretary Blinken meets with Foreign Minister Lavrov. Could we see a thaw in relations between the US and Russia?

Nick Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq, talks to us about how 23 out of 30 Obama officials who signed a mea culpa letter over US policy in Yemen are now in the Biden administration and are singing a different tune regarding the latest Israeli assault on Gaza, and whether we will see a different approach from the US after rifts within the Democratic party over weapons sales to Israel and continuing pressure to demand a ceasefire in the conflict.

Quique Avilés, poet, actor, and community activist, joins us in a conversation about the Mount Pleasant uprising in Washington DC that took place 30 years ago, what the neighborhood has meant to the Latinx community as a hub where individuals and families connected, how continued harassing by the police was one of the main drivers of the uprising, whether the remedies proposed by the city government after the uprising solved any of the underlying issues, and about how hard it has become for working-class black and brown communities to remain in their neighborhoods due to gentrification.

Dan Lazare, journalist and author talks to us about what happens when journalists rely on private intelligence agencies for information, how the Biden administration’s foreign policy is developing, with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Biden took office and turning all its diplomatic firepower on China, and whether this could lead to better relations with Russia. We also talk about efforts by Congress to keep investigating the January 6 riots, and efforts to permanently increase security measures around the Capitol.

Shaun Sharkey and Chef Margaux Riccio, founders of Bubbies Plant Burgers, Plant Food Lab and Pow Pow join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber on our Trends with Benefits segment to talk about how plant-based diets are on the rise, with many restaurants ditching meat all together, and whether this is the direction that restaurants will be taking in the future.

