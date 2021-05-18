Gaza Healthcare Imperiled by Israeli Assault; Abortion Rights Challenged

Basman Derawi, physiotherapist at the ministry of health in Gaza, and writer and poet for the We Are Not Numbers project, tells us about how the healthcare system in Gaza is faring during the unrelenting assault by Israeli armed forces, how the attacks on infrastructure have seriously affected the capacity of hospitals to provide proper care and compromised supply chains necessary to get essential supplies.

Miko Peled, human rights activist and author, talks to us about how the situation is unfolding in the West Bank after the assault on Gaza ignited protests there, which may include a general strike by Palestinians. We also talk about the recent shift in public opinion which has become more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause while the official line still remains pro-Israel, and whether there will be any pressure on policymakers by the public.

Jenny Brown, author of “Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight Over Women's Work” and “Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now,” and an organizer with National Women’s Liberation, talks to us about the Supreme Court considering a case from Mississipi that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, how abortion rights are constantly being chipped away at, and what it would take to strengthen protections for women’s reproductive rights.

Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, joins us in a conversation about right-wing journalists and how they cover Black Lives Matter protests, the controversy over live-streams of protests after Glenn Greenwald responded to an article by The Intercept, and how protesters should also have the right to protect themselves from misrepresentation by certain media. We also talk about the Washington Post reporting that the right-wing is becoming more diverse and the merits of this analysis.

Alfredo Castro, community organizer based in Washington, DC, fighting for a path to citizenship for all 11 million immigrants, and member of the musical group Son La Lucha, talks to us about how music and political struggle go together through the sound of the Son Jarocho, its long history of community building, and how engaging in political action is just more fun with music.

