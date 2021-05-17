Violence Continues in Israel and Palestine; Agribusiness and Pollution

US coverage of the Israel-Palestine violence, and how mainstream news can obfuscate the understanding of the conflict.

Palestinian activist Samer Makhlouf joins us to talk about the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine.

Ariel Gold, co-executive director at Code Pink, joins us to talk about how the conversation about the violence in Israel and Palestine is developing in the United States.

Jim Goodman, board president of the National Family Farm Coalition, talks to us about a recent report that linked agricultural production in the United States to nearly 18,000 air quality-related deaths per year, how current practices in agribusiness contribute to this by releasing dangerous byproducts like ammonia and other particulates, and how the meat industry is one of the main contributors to this pollution.

Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, and Ari Theresa, land use/zoning attorney with a focus on civil rights, talk to us about media coverage of the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, which maintained its pro-Israel stance even after Israel destroyed a building that housed various news agencies, including Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press, and how the click-bait infotainment model makes it really hard for people to get involved with causes.

In our Miss The Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Chuck Todd grilling Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and how they are both wrong and they are both right in some ways, Netanyahu’s interview, and Fauci’s interview on vaccine sharing and distribution.

