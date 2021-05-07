Florida Voter Suppression; LA Police Gangs; Blinken at G7

Donna Davis, political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, joins us to talk about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing new legislation restricting voting in the state by adds hurdles to voting by mail, restricting the use of drop boxes and prohibiting any actions that could influence those standing in line to vote, how these are essentially Jim Crow-like laws, and how similar laws are spreading to other states in the country. We also talk about the general political picture in Florida, and whether there could be any successful democratic challengers to DeSantis and the conservative bloc in the next election.

Tina Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup, talks to us about police gangs working out of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, how their existence has been known for decades by local, state, and federal government agencies, and how they continue to operate with impunity, with deputy gangs responsible for at least 19 deaths. We also talk about how these groups routinely harass the families of victims killed by police in public gatherings, whether the department can be reformed, and the public reaction to these revelations.

James Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, tells us about the G-7 meetings and their statements regarding Ukraine, how they will “stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression,” and how this confrontational tone will inflame tensions in the region without taking into account the consequences any increasing violence will have on the population. We also talk about the statements against China over alleged human rights concerns and violations of norms, despite the fact that these are the norms that keep rich G-7 countries atop the economic order and hinder the rise of others.

In our Working for the Weekend segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about the news that less than two thirds of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police force has received a covid vaccine, and a California bar owner being arrested for selling fake vaccination cards.

