Chicago Police Shooting; Cherokee Nation Perseveres; Social Media Censorship

Tweeting political criticism can now win you a visit from law enforcement. How can we fight against increasing surveillance and censorship?

Gregg Mosson, state and federal court litigator in private practice in Maryland, at Mosson Law, LLC, and author of the forthcoming “Employee Rights in Maryland: A Concise Guide to Knowing and Protecting Your Rights,” talks to us about Democrats in the House introducing a bill that would expand the Supreme Court by four seats, what else this commission is looking into, what sort of meaningful reform could be achieved, whether term limits or an court expansion would be the best option, and the chances of this reform actually happening. We also talk about what recent decisions by the Court can tell us about the direction it is currently taking.

Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, talks to us about tribe’s relationship with the US government, which has included long battles for the self-determination and autonomy of the tribe, how income from casinos has helped provide social services and a lifeline for economically disadvantaged native communities, how the nation has thrived despite economic and bureaucratic obstacles, how they have promoted solidarity with other groups, and what the future holds for the tribe. We also talk about the blood quantum being struck from the Cherokee constitution, and how storytelling and familial community bonds create a stronger sense of responsibility and belonging.

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show, joins us to talk about how harmless tweets critical of politicians have apparently merited law enforcement visits, Facebook censoring news articles from the New York Post, how Texans are faring with the oversized bills from electric utility companies after the recent storm there, how the grid almost shut down again after ERCOT failed to properly forecast a weather event, and how a deregulated energy market has not served the state well.

In our Working for the Weekend segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Prince Harry and Prince William being separated at Philip's funeral, as well as Mike Pence’s new pacemaker.

The Misfits also talk about the most recent police shooting in Chicago, rising COVID cases worldwide, and vaccine distribution.

