Mending American Infrastructure; Lockdown Impact on Children; US in Haiti and the Caribbean

Scott Thompson, labor market research economist and rural sociologist in Des Moines, Iowa, joins us to talk about the new “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill proposed by the Biden administration totaling between 3 to 4 trillion dollars, what infrastructure spending means to local communities, and how vital it is. We also talk about how this bill will be negotiated in Congress, and its chances of being passed in light of the constant bickering in two-party politics over taxation, budgets, and deficits.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us in a conversation about the impact of COVID related lockdowns, particularly on child poverty and child welfare, how part of the proposed legislation in the American Rescue Plan could reduce poverty rates, what other initiatives could also help address long-standing structural problems that are drivers of poverty, and the rise of COVID cases in the country.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, tells us about the ongoing protests against Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, the history of US involvement in Haiti and other Caribbean countries, and how the current crisis fits within the geopolitical goals of the US in the region, particularly its destabilization efforts in Cuba and Venezuela. We also talk about media coverage regarding the strides that Cuba has taken in developing its own COVID vaccine that could make it a global force in vaccine distribution, and how this coverage reinforces negative perceptions of the country.

Jeannine Mjoseth, journalist, science writer, photographer, independent art curator, retired professional wrestler, and author of the novel “The Chronicles of Mad Maxine,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber in our Politics of Art section to talk about her life in and out of the ring; how this experience helped develop her artistic expression; the working conditions in the wrestling business, including challenging misogyny and exploitation; and her work in the Vital Visionaries arts-based program for the National Institute of Aging.

The Misfits also talk about the union vote at Amazon in Bessemer, Alabama, as well as updates on the Derek Chauvin trial.

