The “Center” Cannot Hold; Israel Election Results; SCOTUS on Death Penalty

Supreme Court hears appeal to reinstate death penalty for Boston Bomber. Could we see an end to death sentences under the Biden administration?

Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of the books "The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five", joins us to talk about the election results in Israel, Netanyahu using a two-pronged strategy to gain Arab support and divide the popular Joint List, and his influence on the US/Israel relationship and on US domestic politics. We also talk about how Israel is able to shape the narrative within their country about the occupation and in international media covering other issues, like COVID distribution in the country.

Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former General Counsel of the NAACP, tells us about the Supreme Court considering reinstating the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of helping carry out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, what this means for President Biden’s public stance on the death penalty, whether we will see a change in the Biden administration or continuity from the Trump era in cases like these, and whether the proposed moratorium in death sentences will lead to an end to the practice.

Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, talks to us about the mass killing that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, and how this fits within the epidemic of gun violence of the country. We also talk about the fight for DC to become the 51st state, the recommended police reforms in the District from the results of an independent commission study, how effective these could be, and the news about police gangs in LA and Pittsburgh.

Michael Sampson, co-host of RedSpin Sports, joins in our Foul Play segment, talk to us about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson facing 16 lawsuits alleging sexual assault, the disparities at the NCAA men's and women’s basketball tournament, and Airbnb being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to Beijing’s Winter Olympics over alleged human rights violations.

The Misfits also talk about the New York Times’ great concern over the threat to “center” politics and Tom Friedman’s take on China.

