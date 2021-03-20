US & China Trade Barbs; Military Derails Afghan Peace Deal; Your Brain & Trauma

Gareth Porter, an independent investigative journalist covering national security policy since 2005 and recipient of the Gellhorn Prize for Journalism in 2012, joins us to talk about his recent article published on The Grayzone about how Pentagon brass has tried to sabotage peace deals with the Taliban and troop drawdowns in Afghanistan throughout the Trump years, how it continues to do so in the Biden administration, and whether we will see peace deal and a withdrawal of troops from the country in the near future.

Dr. Katherine Blizinsky, Policy Director at the All of Us Research Program at NIH and Assistant Professor of Neurology at Rush University and Dr. Joseph Richardson, Professor of African-American Studies and Medical Anthropology at the University of Maryland College Park and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, tell us about epigenetics, how the theory was developed and how it has evolved, how it relates to the age-old debate of nature versus nurture, and how life experiences and trauma can have a longer term effect on our brain and in our evolution as human beings.

Steven Grumbine is the founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action, as well as the host of the Macro n Cheese podcast. He's also a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory. He joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the recent craze in non-fungible tokens, whether this is just another fad, how society ascribes value to things, and the gamification of life. We also talk about Rachel Maddow winning a Grammy for an audiobook pushing Russiagate, how there is very little real political discussion in the media and how it has evolved into pure infotainment.

In our Working for the Weekend Section, the Misfits talk about NBC calling Biden the “father of immigrants,” Alexi McCammond’s firing over tweets deemed racist against Asians, and seven civil lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging inappropriate conduct during massages.

The Misfits talk about the tense meeting between the Biden administration and Chinese officials, and the newest spat between Biden and Putin.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com