ICC Probes Gaza Crimes; Dems Skimp on Relief; US Incarceration Epidemic

Samer Makhlouf, Palestinian activist, and Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire", talk to us about the ICC initiating a probe into war crimes committed in Gaza in the 2014 war; the pushback from the US government to this probe; the difficulties the ICC investigators will face; whether the ICC is the best or most effective vehicle to pursue justice in Palestinian territories, but also the potential for positive outcomes from the investigation by formally revealing the inhumane treatment Palestinians have faced and continue to face on a daily basis.

Stuart Anderson, Executive Director of Family and Friends of Incarcerated People, and Chris Thomas, soldier, community mentor, and violence interrupter, talk to us about the shocking number of youth incarcerated in the United States and the huge number of people serving life sentences, with 1 in 7 US prisoners serving life in prison, and the overrepresentation of people of color in that population. We also talk about the role of the government in this and how communities can organize to improve this situation.

Glo Harn Choi, community organizer at the Hana Center in Chicago, and Abe Paulos, Deputy Director of Communications and Policy at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, join us in a conversation about efforts to obtain citizenship for 11 million undocumented people living in the US, Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s comments regarding immigration, incorporating effective storytelling into organizing around immigration, building a broad-based movement, and the long history of the free movement of peoples.

Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube, joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte in our Trends with Benefits to talk UFOs and unexplained phenomena, the nearly 3,000 pages of CIA documents on its findings on UFOs that were made public in an online searchable format, and the dangers of partial truth and partial disclosure.

The Misfits also talk about Biden’s Incredible Shrinking Relief Package, Neera Tanden’s replacement, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ star-turn.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com