US Strikes Syria Again; Healthcare Workers in Peril; Chaos at CPAC

Healthcare workers are burned out, risk death on a daily basis. Will we ever see meaningful healthcare reform?

Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, and South Dakota state senator Troy Heinert talk to us about a resolution that was unanimously passed in the South Dakota senate rescinding the medals of honor awarded to US soldiers who took part in the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee. We also talk about the significance of Deb Haaland’s nomination to be Secretary of the Interior, the challenges faced in her confirmation, and what we could expect during her tenure in the post.

Teodrose Fikremariam, CoFounder of Ghion Journal, tells us about the situation in Ethiopia, where Amnesty International has called for an UN-led investigation into possible crimes against humanity perpetrated by Eritrean forces in Tigray late last year, the regional impact of the conflict, how it has affected daily life in the country, and the reaction from the Ethiopian diaspora in the US.

Ariel Gold, co-executive director of Code Pink, joins us in a conversation about renewed airstrikes in Syria and their legality, the claims that US troops were in Syria to counter Iranian influence and how this impacts the re-negotiation of the Iran nuclear deal. We also talk about the Trump-era sanctions levied on ICC judges and Netanyahu’s insistence that Biden keeps these in place.

Margaret Flowers, medical doctor, co-director of Popular Resistance and a member of the steering committee of HOPE - Health Over Profit, talks to us about the difficulties a lot of medical students are having in entering into residency programs, healthcare worker burnout, the ultimate cost paid by them during the pandemic with 2,900 US health care worker deaths, and the current nightmare that is healthcare provision and access in the country.

Lee Stranahan, cohost of The Backstory with John Kiriakou, talks to us about highlights from the CPAC meetings, including squabbles over masks and social distancing, and Trump addressing the convention.

The Misfits also talk about new roadblocks to passing a $15 minimum wage bill, Neera Tanden’s sinking nomination, and Gov. Cuomo’s continuing free-fall from grace.

