Texas Thaws, Who Will Pay?; Erik Prince's Mercenary Work in Libya

Greg Palast, investigative journalist, and author of four New York Times bestsellers, including “Armed Madhouse,” “Billionaires & Ballot Bandits,” and ‘The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” joins us to talk about the outsized charges billed to some Texas residents during the recent winter storm emergency because of privatized and deregulated essential services, how this problem is not unique to Texas and involves the current state of energy infrastructure in the country, and how consumer choice mania is not necessarily is good for the people.

Medea Benjamin, anti-war activist and co-founder of Code Pink and Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq”, talk to us about the revelations that Erik Prince, former head of the security contractor Blackwater Worldwide, and prominent Trump supporter, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by selling weapons to warlord Khalifa Haftar, the recalibration of the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia, and the re-negotiation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and graphic novelist, join hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss Ron De Santis’ HB1 “anti-mob” bill in Florida, which will penalize peaceful protests under the guise of providing security; the role key members of the Oath Keepers played on January 6th’s attack on the US Capitol; the continuing rise of paramilitary groups in the US; the prospects of a Trump third party; and the grim outlook for low-income work post-pandemic that will exacerbate the precariousness of working people who were already struggling even before the health crisis hit.

The Misfits and Ted also go through the roundup of the Sunday political news shows in their weekly “Miss the Press” segment, Rahm Emmanuel’s pot-meets-kettle moment talking about Cruz and Cuomo, bad takes on Texas, and outrage over SNL jokes over the discriminatory vaccination program in Israel.

