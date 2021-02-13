Trump's Defence Begins; Cuomo Coverup; Massacres in Colombia

GoFundMe reveals how many Americans have resorted to begging for essentials, while Congress continues haggling over relief.

Dr Sharon Anderson, attorney, former law school professor, and lecturer at Howard Law, and CEO and founder of KCG Consulting Service, tells Misfits hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte what she'd say if she was tasked with defending Donald Trumps, what Democrats have succeeded and failed at in their impeachment case, and why the outcome is preordained.

Director of Veterans for Peace Garett Reppenhagen discusses the roots of extremism in the military, the arguments being made about patriotism and nationalism, his hopes for the upcoming planned military stand down, and how best to work toward peace.

Journalist Dan Cohen with Behind the Headlines discusses his work on Colombia, the series of massacres still occurring there, the role the US plays behind the scenes in violence in South America and elsewhere and what it's like to work in dangerous and heartbreaking places.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron", drops by to tell a few people to take a long, long walk away from the public eye this weekend, including EJ Dionne, Disney, Jaime Spears, and YouTube.

The Misfits also talk about the Supreme Court finally staying an execution, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's excuse for hiding nursing home death data and the arrival of new COVID-19 strains in DC.

