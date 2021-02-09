Ecuador Election First Round; ICC Rules on Israel; The Direction of the Movement

Wyatt Reed, a Sputnik News analyst, joins us from Ecuador as he covers the country’s general election. Andrés Arauz has won the first round of voting in order to be the next president of Ecuador but was unable to secure 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election in April. The economist Arauz, outdid conservative rival Guillermo Lasso and an Indigenous environmental activist, Yaku Pérez, according to the preliminary figures released by Ecuador’s electoral council after polls closed. With Lasso and Pérez in a virtual tie, it will be a few days before it’s officially known who will run against Arauz in April.

Jonathan Kuttab, a human rights activist and lawyer, joins us to discuss the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) announcement that it has jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The call arose after an ICC prosecutor in 2019 decided the criteria had been met to open an investigation into war crimes in those territories, and although this prosecutor said it wasn’t necessary to undergo a ruling on the ICC’s jurisdiction to open such a probe, they went ahead and spent a year doing it anyway. How important was this ruling and was this further delay worth it?

Arianna Afeni, a member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist-in-training, and Kevin Cramer, organizer with The Palm Collective, join us to discuss the state of the movement and when people may return in mass to the streets. While the large masses of people may have left the streets for now, organizers and activists who have been at the center of the movement for Black lives and for police accountability have never left the streets.

Chris Garaffa, a web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss the tech bro battle between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla deciding to accept bitcoin, Amazon workers in Alabama inching closer to unionizing, and efforts by drone companies to take advantage of COVID-19 by offering equipment for free in order to police for “health measures.”

