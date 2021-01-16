Biden COVID-19 Plan: Who Does It Help and is It Enough?

Award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall, joins us to discuss Joe Biden calling for quick action on a COVID relief bill as he enters office next week. Biden yesterday laid out his nearly two-trillion-dollar relief plan. It includes 14-hundred-dollar payments to Americans to supplement the 600-dollar payments already doled out. It also extends unemployment benefits for the millions who have lost their jobs during the crisis. Biden said his plan will build a bridge to the other side of the pandemic to make sure the nation comes out stronger and more secure.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone, joins us to discuss the truth behind COVID-19 death numbers. The recorded death count from the Covid-19 pandemic as of Thursday around the world is nearing 2 million. But now a new Wall Street Journal study is alleging that the true extent is far worse. According to the study, more than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, based on an analysis of data from 59 countries and jurisdictions. Public-health experts believe that many, if not most, of the additional deaths, were directly linked to the disease, particularly early in the pandemic when testing was sparse. Some of those excess deaths came from indirect fallout, from health-care disruptions, people avoiding the hospital and other issues.

Amanda Huron, associate professor of interdisciplinary social sciences, at the University of the District of Columbia and author of “Carving out the Commons: Tenant Organizing and Housing Cooperatives in Washington, D.C.,” joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s proposed COVID stimulus package. We’ve talked about what it means for millions of Americans out of work, what it means for COVID vaccines and now we look at what it means for renters and potential evictions.

Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer at Deadspin and Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, joins us to discuss the latest moves to shutdown DC ahead of next week’s Presidential inauguration and what security measures are here to stay. We will also be talking about why right-wingers are so afraid to admit they were the ones who stormed the Capital last week and news out of the big apple New York Attorney General Letitia James files a lawsuit against the New York Police Department and New York City alleging that authorities used excessive force during the summer’s racial justice protests.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of “Get Your News On With Ron,” joins us for our Weekend segment where we highlight those who did way too much this week and need to take the weekend off.

