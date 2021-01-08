Analyzing Media Censorship; Biden Picks Labor & Commerce Secretary; Impeaching Trump

Jim Kavanaugh, who publishes at thepolemicist.net and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the social media response to the protest Wednesday, Trump’s statements and the mob that ended up breaking into the US Capitol. Their response has both political implications and potentially far-reaching consequences. Both Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday, after the Capitol was breached. Twitter was first to shut Trump down for 12 hours, Facebook and Instagram followed later, but now Facebook is saying Trump’s accounts will be locked at least until Inauguration Day and perhaps longer. YouTube took down a video of Trump’s on Wednesday praising the mob and continuing to say the election was rigged - he’s been shut out from social media.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, President of the National Economic Association, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s picks for Labor Secretary and Commerce Secretary. What should we think about his choices?
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda to talk about the latest fallout from Donald Trump’s inspired attack on the Congress. We'll also discuss policing, terrorism and impeaching Trump.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)