Stand Your Ground; No Bail for Assange; No Sanctions on Israel

What is the intersection between gun ownership and access to guns and Stand Your Ground laws?

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss Governor Mike DeWine Signed 'Stand Your Ground' Bill Into Law on Monday. The so-called 'stand your ground' law removes the requirement for Ohioans to first retreat before using a firearm to hurt or kill another individual in self-defense. We'll also discuss the status of no-knock warrants in the Breonna Taylor case; Kenosha, Wisconsin where prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against police officers in the August shooting of Jacob Blake.

Former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou, joins us to discuss a judge's decision to deny bail for Julian Assange. This is the sad counterpoint to the excitement we felt Monday morning, when the US’ request to extradite Julian Assange was blocked by a UK judge. Today, the same judge also decided not to grant him bail.

Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire," joins us to discuss Retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu ending 2020 with a call for the US to stop pretending and acknowledge what everyone knows: that Israel has a nuclear weapons arsenal. And one reason for his argument is that this denial violates the US’ own laws: we’re not supposed to be giving economic and military assistance to nuclear proliferators. We’ve gone to war or imposed brutal sanctions on countries, sometimes over just rumors of such weapons. Why does this exception continue to be made for Israel?

Lena Taylor, who is serving her fifth term in the Wisconsin State Senate, representing the 4th Senate District, joins us to discuss the Senate race in Georgia; civil unrest in America and the disappointing decision in the Jacob Blake case as the national guard is deployed to keep the peace.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com