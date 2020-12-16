US Hits Turkey With Sanctions; FDA Prepares to Authorize New COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite the US imposing sanctions on Turkey, the relationship between the nations may stay the same. What effect were these measures designed to have?

Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, activist, lecturer and former chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University, joins us to discuss the US sanctioning Turkey’s main defense procurement entity and the major officers of that entity, including its president. They’ll face US visa restrictions, and their financial assets in the US are to be frozen. The sanctions, of course, are over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 Russian air defense system two years ago, and they’ve been a long time coming - the US had already kicked Turkey out of its F-35 program as a result of the S-400 purchase, but it seems like that was never going to be enough. The sanctions are supposedly intended to deter Turkey from buying any more weapons technology from Russia - are they going to be effective?

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the latest on COVID-19 vaccines. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intends to authorize use of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. This comes after newly released data confirmed that Moderna’s vaccine is highly protective against the coronavirus. Distribution of the first 6 million doses of the vaccine could begin across the US next week. "The review by the FDA confirms Moderna’s earlier assessment that its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent in a trial of 30,000 people," the New York Times reported Tuesday. "Side effects - including fever, headache and fatigue - were unpleasant but not dangerous, the agency found." This comes on the heels of another 400 hospitals across the country receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as the push to protect frontline health workers continues. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities will start to see the vaccine later in the month starting December 21.

By Any Means Necessary host Sean Blackmon and Chris Jenkins, award-winning journalist political strategist and producer of the award-winning documentary "Trapped: Cash Bail in America," streaming on YouTube Originals, join us to discuss the impact of America’s corporate media structure on poor communities across the country and the lies we’ve been told about cash bail and civil asset forfeiture. We'll also take a look at the art that is changing how we see criminal injustice in the US.

