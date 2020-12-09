Police Want Changes Too; Clinton Ties to Epstein

Abdus Luqman of Luqman Nation joins us to discuss police reform and what police want from a Biden administration. A recent CNN article tries to rehabilitate or at least cast a blind eye towards policing. The article revolved around a survey of almost 400 police chiefs across the US, administered by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), which asked law enforcement leaders to identify priorities for the incoming administration. "A clear majority said they hope the Biden administration will help increase trust in police, with 76% calling it a priority, and 57% wanting to address calls for police reform," CNN noted. "Fewer than half of respondents - 43% - said crime reduction was among their top three priorities for next year."

David Rosen, author of “Prohibition New York City: Speakeasy Queen Texas Guinan, Blind Pigs, Drag Balls & More,” joins us to give an update on the case of Ghislaine Maxwell - friend and confidant of the late sex criminal, financier and friend to the American political elite Jeffrey Epstein - and a recent bombshell about former US President Bill Clinton. The Clinton bombshell comes from a Vanity Fair interview with the former president’s longtime aide, Doug Band. Band insisted that he knew nothing of Epstein’s misdeeds, but “got enough bad vibes that he advised Clinton to end the relationship,” the outlet noted. Band also said he refused to accompany Clinton on a 2003 visit to Epstein's private island of Little St. James, claiming it was among the few trips he did not take with Clinton while working for him. A spokesperson for Clinton told Vanity Fair that the visit never happened. How many people sort of knew enough to joke about this, but figured as long as they weren’t trafficking people themselves, their hands were clean?

Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at the American University Washington College of Law, democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, joins us to discuss reform in Saudi Arabia and the nation's role in global politics. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) at one point envisioned Saudi Arabia living without oil by 2020, which observers at the time said was not meant to be taken literally. Has Saudi Arabia made much progress diversifying its economy under MBS?

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show in Austin, Texas, joins us to discuss why Texas never turns blue, the eviction crisis in the state and retired US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin being nominated to head the Department of Defense for the Biden administration.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of “Get Your News On With Ron,” joins us to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the film industry. This pandemic has been difficult for people who make their money touring and performing, but while the US government has decided the show definitely doesn’t need to go on for them, if you’re a multibillion-dollar film studio or, God help us, mobile phone application, well, by all means, don’t let a little thing like a pandemic get in your way. Last week, a very busy coronavirus testing site at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, was almost shut down for filming of a remake of the movie "She’s All That," which has cast a TikTok star in a leading role. Now, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is trying to save face.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com