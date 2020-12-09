Register
11:41 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Political Misfits

    Police Want Changes Too; Clinton Ties to Epstein

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202012091081402722-police-want-changes-too-clinton-ties-to-epstein/

    A recent survey finds that law enforcement officials want changes in policing too, but is their list of priorities tone-deaf and out of touch?

    Abdus Luqman of Luqman Nation joins us to discuss police reform and what police want from a Biden administration. A recent CNN article tries to rehabilitate or at least cast a blind eye towards policing. The article revolved around a survey of almost 400 police chiefs across the US, administered by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), which asked law enforcement leaders to identify priorities for the incoming administration. "A clear majority said they hope the Biden administration will help increase trust in police, with 76% calling it a priority, and 57% wanting to address calls for police reform," CNN noted. "Fewer than half of respondents - 43% - said crime reduction was among their top three priorities for next year."

    David Rosen, author of “Prohibition New York City: Speakeasy Queen Texas Guinan, Blind Pigs, Drag Balls & More,” joins us to give an update on the case of Ghislaine Maxwell - friend and confidant of the late sex criminal, financier and friend to the American political elite Jeffrey Epstein - and a recent bombshell about former US President Bill Clinton. The Clinton bombshell comes from a Vanity Fair interview with the former president’s longtime aide, Doug Band. Band insisted that he knew nothing of Epstein’s misdeeds, but “got enough bad vibes that he advised Clinton to end the relationship,” the outlet noted. Band also said he refused to accompany Clinton on a 2003 visit to Epstein's private island of Little St. James, claiming it was among the few trips he did not take with Clinton while working for him. A spokesperson for Clinton told Vanity Fair that the visit never happened. How many people sort of knew enough to joke about this, but figured as long as they weren’t trafficking people themselves, their hands were clean?

    Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at the American University Washington College of Law, democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, joins us to discuss reform in Saudi Arabia and the nation's role in global politics. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) at one point envisioned Saudi Arabia living without oil by 2020, which observers at the time said was not meant to be taken literally. Has Saudi Arabia made much progress diversifying its economy under MBS?

    Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show in Austin, Texas, joins us to discuss why Texas never turns blue, the eviction crisis in the state and retired US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin being nominated to head the Department of Defense for the Biden administration.

    Ron Placone, comedian and host of “Get Your News On With Ron,” joins us to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the film industry. This pandemic has been difficult for people who make their money touring and performing, but while the US government has decided the show definitely doesn’t need to go on for them, if you’re a multibillion-dollar film studio or, God help us, mobile phone application, well, by all means, don’t let a little thing like a pandemic get in your way. Last week, a very busy coronavirus testing site at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, was almost shut down for filming of a remake of the movie "She’s All That," which has cast a TikTok star in a leading role. Now, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is trying to save face.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    PoliceReform, Los Angeles, coronavirus, pandemic, Hollywood, Texas, CNN, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse