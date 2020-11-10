Biden's Foreign Policy in East Asia; Changes for Saudi Arabia; Build Back Better Dreams

KJ Noh, writer and scholar of Asian Pacific geopolitics; and David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," join us to discuss what might change under a Biden administration concerning some key foreign policy positions and international relationships, beginning in East Asia.

Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at the American University Washington College of Law, democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, joins us to discuss what a Biden administration could mean for foreign policy in the Middle East. Celebration of a possible Biden win from Saudi Arabia has been less than minuscule, but what does that mean? The US relationship with Saudi Arabia has been stable, yet Biden has said he intends to “reassess” that relationship. He wants more accountability but has not offered specifics. Is there a chance that a Biden administration would take a major, concrete step, like ceasing the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia? And if not, what else would the Saudi leadership be worried about?

Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 Radio, joins us to discuss Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Biden’s website lists four main priorities: COVID-19, racial justice, economic recovery and climate change. However, will these efforts make use of neoliberal economic policies and privatized land, housing and neighborhoods? All of these further exacerbate the economic gaps between white and Black Americans.

