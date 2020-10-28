DC Protests; SCOTUS Prepares; PragerU’s Reach; Neoliberalism’s Future

Greg Palast, an award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and elsewhere, joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to explain exactly how the Supreme Court of the US and other courts could affect the outcome of this presidential election and brings an update on voter suppression efforts and resistance to them in states across the nation.
Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies John Feffer discussed his new report, “A Pandemic Pivot,” which argues that returning to the liberal status-quo won’t cut it post-covid. He talks about his research into what countries are handling the pandemic well and why, and about bringing Hollywood tricks and tactics to think tank products to try to expand their reach.
Journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin says reports of the death of neoliberalism are greatly exaggerated - as is “Havana Syndrome,’ despite the credulity of the Washington Post and other outlets. Not quite as exaggerated: fears about the inroads Prager U and other conservative organizations are making into US education systems.
