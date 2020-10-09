Amazon Turning Into Savannah; VP Debate Ends on Underwhelming Note

David Pearson, a research professor in the School of Life Sciences at Arizona State University; and Philip Fearnside, an ecologist at the National Institute for Research in Amazonia (INPA) in Brazil, join us to give an overview of the conditions under which Amazon rainforest fires are raging. A recent report by Mighty Earth highlighted the connections between big beef producers and areas where fires are concentrated. So what role does the meat industry play in this destruction, and what role does it play in Brazil’s economy? Soy farming is also a huge part of this problem, as rainforests are turning into savannah.
Ajamu Baraka, national organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate, specifically regarding foreign policy. Then we'll look at whistleblowers from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons being shut down at the UN by the US and France.
Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss the latest trends in tech, including how the US Internal Revenue Service is using location data services to find people without a warrant.
