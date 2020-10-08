Warped US Election Process; Afghan Peace Talks Halt

David Schultz, Distinguished University Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter," joins us to discuss corporate media's obsession with election law; politicians stoking the fears of election fraud; and if the US Supreme Court will be involved in determining the presidential contest's outcome.

Brian Downing, political-military analyst and author of "The Military Revolution and Political Change" and "The Paths of Glory: Social Change in America from the Great War to Vietnam," joins us to discuss factors complicating the Afghan peace process. "Diplomats had told Reuters that the talks got off to a difficult start, with disagreements over how the Hanafi Islamic code could be used to guide negotiations and on whether the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February should be the basis for the talks, as demanded by the Taliban," Reuters reported Tuesday. "A ceasefire is a top priority for the Afghan officials and the western diplomats who are facilitating these talks."

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and president of the National Economic Association, joins us to discuss a recent Reuters report that shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has really been filling the sails - and coffers - of a select few, while the rest of us suffer. This story cites a report by the UBS investment bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers that found - surprise, surprise - billionaire wealth has reached record highs during this pandemic, driven by stock prices and tech and health care gains. The wealth of the world's richest - in this study, 2,000 billionaires representing 98% of billionaire wealth - has cracked the $10 trillion mark. We'll also discuss US President Donald Trump calling off all stimulus negotiations until after the election. What does this mean for those small businesses and individuals struggling to hang on right now? What is the political calculus behind Trump making that decision?

