COVID-19's Minority Impact; Trump UN Address; Florida Gov Targets Protesters; Voting and Fashion

The US COVID-19 death toll has now reached 200,000, and the pandemic affects minority communities with even more dire consequences.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist; and Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," join us to discuss how the pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority communities and what the long-term impact of this virus will be on the health and well-being of these communities. We'll also delve into a Washington Post story that the Pentagon, which had been given a $1 billion in funding to “plan, prepare for and respond to coronavirus,” decided that money could be spent not on masks and sanitizer and other health care and prevention efforts, but could be diverted toward “defense production.” So hundreds of millions of dollars went to contractors to produce uniforms, to produce aircraft parts, to produce surveillance equipment. Some of this money apparently also went to contractors that were already getting Paycheck Protection Program funding from Congress.

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, discusses the General Debate of the 75th United Nations General Assembly that opened Tuesday "under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, heightened great power competition, and growing contempt for international institutions like the United Nations itself," as Foreign Policy reported. The assembly heard speeches Tuesday morning by world leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump, Recep Erdoğan, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa.

Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, joins us to discuss Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis announcing new legislation Monday afternoon targeting protesters; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team raising more than $16 million to pay the court fines and fees of nearly 32,000 Black and Hispanic Florida voters with felony convictions; and the National Football League league issuing massive $100,000 dollar fines against three coaches for not wearing face masks and $250,000 against the teams for which the coaches work.

Sinclair Skinner, an American engineer, human rights activist, political adviser and founder of ILoveBlackPeople.com, joins us to discuss a new voter registration campaign aimed at battleground states through wearable tech art; why we must think globally in the effort to build upward mobility in Black communities; and the best ways to empower this generation.

