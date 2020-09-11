Assange Extradition Trials; Brexit Negotiations; Race Relations In America

Neil Clark, journalist, broadcaster and director of Public Ownership Joined us to discuss the latest in the Julian assigned extradition trials. Why have there been so many delays; new evidence in the case; and why justice may not be served.
Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-Chief of The Duran, joins us to discuss Brexit negotiations which seem to say the least are not going well. From the NYTimes Britain and the European Union were on a collision course Thursday, after Brussels demanded the speedy withdrawal of proposed Brexit legislation that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted would breach international law.
Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist, joins us to discuss race relations in America; NFL booing; controversy surrounding the movie Mulan; Microsoft Russian hacking and the Department of Education targeting internal book clubs.
