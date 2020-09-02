SC Plutonium Suit Settled; Native Sovereignty Victories; Trump Not Wanted in Kenosha; Boseman Legacy

Why has it taken a 17-year legal battle for the US federal government to agree to take some responsibility for plutonium waste near the Savannah River in South Carolina?

Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste watchdog with Beyond Nuclear, discusses South Carolina's settlement with the federal government to end litigation regarding weapons-grade plutonium. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced a $600 million settlement related to the remaining plutonium that was relocated to the Savannah River Site in the early 2000s. The federal government will pay the sum immediately, and the Department of Energy must remove the 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037. Wilson says he is committed to preventing South Carolina from becoming a "dumping ground for nuclear waste."

Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, takes a look at the Trump administration's interesting record when it comes to issues of tribal sovereignty in the US. US President Donald Trump came into office determined to push the Dakota Access Pipeline through; he praised the concept of manifest destiny and continues to evoke a vision of a white America that sprang into being on an empty continent and is now fighting off outsiders.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," discusses Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. He says it will help heal the community because he's about law and order, and the Black community wants the police to help them stop crime. Wisconsin's governor and Kenosha's mayor, both Democrats, have asked the president to stay away. They fear his visit will lead to more protests just when things seem to be calming down.

Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, founder and chair of the Black Caucus of the Young Democrats of America and founder and chair of Black Progressives, talks about the legacy left by actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died Friday after battling colon cancer the past four years, but his role as Black Panther helped shape Black culture, address colonialism and bring up issues between African-Americans and continental Africans.

