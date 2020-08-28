Racial Tension Across The Country Is Having an Effect on Sports

This time players are taking a knee, they're bowing out of games. What effect will this have on sports and is power beginning to shift?

Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace gives us his analysis of the situation in Kenosha. We are seeing a remarkable ripple effect since the shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake on Sunday. Since then we’ve seen heightened protests across the country and in Kenosha itself we saw Kyle Rittenhouse kill 2 people and injury a third on Tuesday night. We continue to learn more about the shooter Rittenhouse since he was charged with homicide. Rittenhouse’s social media presence is filled with him posing with weapons, posting “Blue Lives Matter,” and supporting Trump for president. Footage from the Des Moines, Iowa, rally on Jan. 30 shows Rittenhouse feet away from the president, in the front row, to the left of the podium.

Mark Gray, veteran reporter and broadcaster for HRSN.com and Zinger News Wire, discusses NBA, MLB and other sports teams boycotting games and demanding changes in the wake of racial unrest in the US.

Max Blumenthal, award-winning journalist and editor of The Grayzone, breaks down a Washington Post story that asks if racial tension are at the heart of misinformation targeting voters. We'll also look at the differences between both political parties and delve further into police and militia ties.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com