Social, Environmental, Political Justice: Whose Plan Works?

Fires are burning in California; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and across the US due to the lack of oversight and accountability, as well as political corruption. Who can put out the environmental, social and political flames?

Tina Landis, environmental and social justice advocate and author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism," gives us the latest on California's wildfires. As of Tuesday morning, more than 1.4 million acres had burned. There have been more than 7,000 fires already in 2020, and this year seems to be exceptional. Is this an outlier or, worse, a marked shift in California’s fire trends?

Dr Jack Rasmus, who teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College of California and is the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump," analyzes the difference between the economic plans of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. With the US economy having suffered a collapse on par with the Great Depression, it’s no surprise Trump and Biden have been trying to sell economic visions as major parts of their campaigns. Biden’s got his Build Back Better plan, which includes promises to “equalize the network of retirement saving tax breaks.” Biden’s also going to raise taxes on people making more than $400,000 a year, but not on anyone making less or on small businesses, he says. Trump is trying to scare people about tax increases and touting his “Opportunity Zones,” which he claims over two years have collected more than $75 billion in investment. Did either candidate’s economic plan become clearer in the last week, and what impact would each have?

Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, and Senator Lena Taylor, who is serving her third term in the Wisconsin State Senate, representing the 4th Senate District, discuss the unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The Wisconsin National Guard has been ordered to the town of Kenosha in the wake of the incident. Following the shooting, there have been mass uprisings across the country, adding fuel to the recent protests against police brutality. They'll also look at what the Republican National Convention had to say on Monday night about law and order in the United States, as well as efforts to roll back qualified immunity across the US.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com