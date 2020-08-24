Protests, Strikes and Mobilizing the Movement

Stephanie Myles, a former USPS employee and co-founder of The Palm Collective; and Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker who was fired after organizing a walkout of his Staten Island, New York, warehouse and who has become a voice for labor, discuss worker strikes, worker mobilization and protests striking back against corporate bosses.
Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist; and Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principle at TML Communications discuss, QAnon and the Trump administration's response; what to expect during the Republican National Convention; US President Donald Trump's sliding poll numbers; and the controversy over mail-in voting and the USPS.
