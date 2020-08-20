Nile Wars; UNC COVID-19 Accidents; Russia Report

Julian Vigo, an independent scholar and filmmaker who specializes in anthropology, technology and political philosophy, discusses Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia agreeing to present draft proposals over the management of Addis Ababa's giant and controversial Nile hydroelectric dam. Ethiopia's $4.5 billion effort to build the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will look to generate 6,000 megawatts of power, making it the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa. But will Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia be able to settle on an agreement on how they can peacefully share the Nile?
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, speaks on the near misses at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s high-security lab that illustrate the risk of accidents with the coronavirus.
Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses the Senate finally finishing and releasing its 1,000-page report on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia. The report comes to some firm conclusions about people who remain far out of legal reach, and it includes a lot of wishy-washy language about people who are in the US and able to be charged with crimes.
