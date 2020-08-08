US Double Standard; Remembering Hiroshima

Netfa Freeman, policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies, organizer with Pan-African Community Action and member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, takes a look at Libya. The country’s last two administrations have pushed it into absolute chaos. How has the conflict proceeded between the major factions in Libya? Have there been any big changes in the past month?
Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog with Beyond Nuclear discusses the 75th anniversary of the first use of a nuclear bomb in war, when the US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. What have we learned and why is there still nuclear testing?
Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse Podcast discusses Joe Biden’s comments about the diversity of Latinos in America or for that matter lack of diversity; Twitter announcing that it will introduce new labels to better identify accounts belonging to government officials and senior staff of state-backed media; and protests in Portland.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
