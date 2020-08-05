Explosion Rocks Beirut; Trump Defies SCOTUS, GOP Stimulus Failure

Lebanon's capital of Beirut is reeling from an explosion on Tuesday that killed more than 135 people, injured thousands more and left the economy crippled. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to push against a Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, making life harder on immigrants.

Randi Nord, founder of Geopolitics Alert, discusses the explosion that rocked Beirut, in which 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse became a ticking time bomb. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has vowed to punish those responsible for the negligence. This couldn't have come at a worse time, as protesters are hitting the streets in Lebanon over elections, and the country's failing economy is now even more crippled.

Carlos Casteneda, attorney with the Law Offices of Thomas Esparza Jr., discusses the Supreme Court ruling barring the Trump administration from ending DACA. However, the administration is still not accepting new applications for the program. Also, a Netflix docuseries designed to shed light on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and possibly explain their work ends up exposing the ugly horrors and discord within the agency. Should it be dismantled?

Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist, discusses whether or not the US government will restart its $600 weekly payouts to those who are unemployed after the program lapsed last week. What is the winning path for Trump in the election at this point? Without direct cash payments to the people, the economy is going to be hurting come November 3. The COVID-19 crisis in the US will not change, and kids will get sick at school. Also, he talks about gun sales being up in the African-American community and why being a Black Republican matters.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com