Remember Civil Rights Icons in Face of Heightened Racial Tensions, Political Turmoil

What can we take from the legacies of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and Rev. C.T. Vivian, and what can we learn from them as we deal with Portland, the Trump administration and police reform?

Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, takes a look back at the lives of Lewis and Vivian, two tremendous civil rights icons. We'll see how their legacies shaped policy, culture and future generations.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran; and Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, discusses the EU's economic recovery. What do these tense negotiations mean for the future of the union? Is this just a one-off, a tough deal to make in tough times, or a sign that post-Brexit, the union itself is fracturing?

Dr. Gerald Horne, historian and holder of the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, breaks down the protests and unrest in Portland, Oregon. Over the weekend protesters broke into the Portland Police Association offices and set the building on fire. Authorities subsequently declared the protest a riot. These actions came after, as we reported here, federal officers in unmarked vehicles were forcefully seizing protesters from the streets and detaining them without justification. This is in addition to really brutal videos this weekend of police pepper-spraying peaceful protestors and hitting them with batons. Where do we go from here?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com