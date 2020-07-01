Palestinians Evicted From West Bank, Americans Evicted From Homes

Mitchell Plitnik, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, gives Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber an update on Israel’s annexation plans for the West Bank, saying Israel is waiting for a clear response from the United States. That doesn’t mean annexation isn’t moving forward - that is, after all, the purpose of occupation. And where do the Palestinians have to go but back to a dead peace process to attempt to avert this action, even though they’ve already declared that process inadequate? And what would this move mean for Jordan?

Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, makes the chilling prediction that August will be the beginning of a mega-depression as a result of misunderstanding and mishandling of this crisis and our economy. He discusses what we could see and what could be done about it, with enough political will and imagination.

Anya Parampil, independent journalist at the Grayzone, has some strong words for the US mainstream media outlets attempting to use grieving families to prolong the life of the dodgy Russian bounty story. She also weighs in on CHOP in Seattle and the limits of anarchy as protest, as well as the possibly well-meaning but naive attempts to shame Facebook into a stricter censorship regime.

Bob and Michelle also talked about the latest campaign ads, advances in sex dolls and Florida’s refusal to slow its reopening in the face of a COVID-19 spike.

