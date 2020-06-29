US' Inability to Prevent COVID Spikes; What Will Slow the Protests?

Jacquie Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joined Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the weekend of protests in Washington, DC, as well as in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and elsewhere. They talked about the supposed end of vandalism in America, the fear and rage expressed by the homeowners targeting protesters with guns on Sunday, and how much we should care about statues falling. Local community mentor and violence interrupter Chris Thomas discusses being a soldier of de-escalation and reconnection, the complicated issue of gun violence

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of People’s Republic, discussed efforts to defuse or monetize the current protest movements, the way Texas, Florida and other states are trying to hide their huge and growing Covid-19 outbreaks. She also helped break down the explosive story about a Russian military intelligence unit allegedly offering a bounty for attacks on American troops in Afghanistan, and the absolutely credulous way it’s being handled by US mainstream media. At what point does this shift from incompetence to an active disinformation campaign, she asks?

The Misfits also discuss the continued coronavirus failures of our national leaders, Mike Bloomberg’s latest encroachment into the Democratic National Committee, President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter outrages and the slow-rolling death of big shale.

