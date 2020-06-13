Statues Tumble, War on the ICC, Primary Battles, Trump’s Police Reform

Kristine Hendrix, co-chair of Cori Bush’s campaign for Congress, president of the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and the "We Stay Woke" podcast, says the current wave of protest in Missouri is an extension of the uprising in Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown. She discusses the difficulty of running against establishment Democrats, the real fight that must be taken to big party donors, the message Donald Trump is sending with his planned rally in Tulsa, and the issues of inequality underpinning the violence in Missouri.

Dan Kovalik, human rights and labor lawyer and the author of the recent book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian’ Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” reminds listeners that the US has always had contempt for the International Criminal Court and wished to keep the court as weak as possible ‒ but is quick to try to turn the court on any of Washington’s enemies. Now that the court wants to investigate alleged American and Israeli war crimes, the Trump administration has renewed its attack with its latest incredibly broad executive order threatening sanctions and expulsion of ICC staff involved in investigating Americans.

Jamal Muhamed, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, says he didn’t expect to see an uprising like this for decades. He also says the anger on display is helping drive the change we’re beginning to see, like it or not. He discusses the power of police unions, Joe Biden’s strange statement on the death of Martin Luther King, the power of toppling statues and the utility of black nationalism, and joins in the debate over whether “defunding” the police is too strong a message, or just provocative enough.

Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas also railed about the missing stimulus checks, corporate BLM flip-flops, and the censorship of The Grayzone by Wikipedia.

