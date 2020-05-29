Escalating Violence, Pointing Fingers, Calculating the Value of a Life

Glen Ford, executive editor of the Black Agenda Report, tells host Jamarl Thomas that the vast majority of urban rebellions in this country were sparked by police violence because the inherent conflict in our system remains unresolved. But the time for tears is over, they tell Bakari Sellers. The conflict here is very clear, and the question of “what do I tell my kids” has long since been settled. The question is, what are you going to do about it? And what is your candidate, Joe Biden, going to do, other than offer lip service? Likely nothing, given how black politics and black organizations have been annexed by the Democratic Party because we all know who controls both aspects of the US political duopoly. In times like this, it behooves us to remember the upheaval of the 1960s and remember that electoral politics is not the only mechanism for change.

Author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group Alan MacLeod reminds listeners of Amy Klobuchar’s integral role in upholding reactionary police and judicial systems in Minnesota, and how recent some of her liberal positions are. But once you get to a certain level in society, your job is to defend the indefensible, including supporting forces that are supposed to protect and serve but are obviously used just to pacify. Alan breaks down the role media and storytellers play in this pacification and the myths we tell ourselves.

The Misfit team also broke down the COVID-19 chaos in Pennsylvania, Van Jones actually speaking some truth on CNN, the new photos of Julian Assange in the courtroom, the New York Times’ struggling obituary section, and an Australian sex fantasy gone wrong.

