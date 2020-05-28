Murder in Minnesota, Trump vs. Twitter, Psycho Joe, No Peace in La Paz

What could be justice for George Floyd? It would have to start with aggressive reform to our entire economic and police systems.

Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, tells hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that he’s learned to harness his sadness and rage at this pattern of police violence and turn it to organizing and activism. The only way to stay sane is to stay in the struggle; outrage is the easy part. Images are powerful, but images alone will not shift consciousness, and sharing them must not be the limit of your involvement. We must push for justice in these individual cases, he says, but we must also recognize that the police as an institution are brutal and are racist and serve the brutal capitalist society we live in. The problem of police violence cannot be solved without dismantling this system that requires it. He also has some strong words for the black celebrities sheep dogging for the very Democrats who continue to stand in the way of revolution.

Ben Norton, an investigative journalist and assistant editor of the independent news website The Grayzone broke down what’s been lost in Bolivia since a coup ousted elected President Evo Morales. This week, members of the country’s military broke into the legislative assembly and demanded a pay increase at gunpoint. These are the US’ allies in Latin America: Christian fascists bent on breaking indigenous rule.

Norton also said that Twitter and so-called “independent fact-checkers” should not be in the business of censoring information on social media. We’ve already allowed them to shut down factual sites sharing information the US government and corporate leaders don’t want made public. Giving them more power is not the solution. Neoliberals and many Americans are looking for easy solutions that don’t lay blame at our centers of power, instead of recognizing the huge problems of our corporate, political and media networks.

The Misfits also got into US skepticism about vaccines, the double-slit experiment, Alberta’s energy minister saying the quiet part loud, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo covering for his nursing home donors who helped fuel that state’s outbreak, and the FBI dropping its probe into insider trading among Congress members.

