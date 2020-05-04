Manmade Pandemics; Flyover Country, USA; Turner Turns; Ventura 2020?

Dr. Dady Chery, a microbiologist, associate professor of biology, co-editor-in-chief of News Junkie Post, and author of "We Have Dared to Be Free," tells hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that yes, in her opinion, this deadly coronavirus does seem to have been manmade: its structure is so improbable that natural evolution seems impossible. But that doesn’t mean China is to be blamed for this pandemic. From the start, China has been extremely collaborative and has worked with a variety of international partners. Researchers from France, Spain, the US, Canada, Australia, Pakistan and a host of other nations have cycled through the Wuhan lab, and it has partnered with the EU, the WHO and USAID. This is not secret Chinese research ‒ it is funded and supported by countries around the world, all of which are supportive of finding these nasty viruses and experimenting with them. And all, she notes, would be motivated to obscure the role of this research in this pandemic.

Tom Luongo, an independent analyst on politics, culture and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, gave his take on “well-intentioned grandstander” Congressman Justin Amash’s potential third-party run to take on Donald Trump. Amash would be a refreshing voice in politics, he said; Jesse Ventura, on the other hand, is probably a spent force. They also got into Joe Biden’s campaign woes, the rehabilitation of George W. Bush, whether a Trump second term is inevitable, and whether anyone now in government is capable of ensuring accountability in the distribution of the huge government expenditures we’re seeing now. Tom made the case that the only way to dig out of this Trump-sized hole is a collaboration between the libertarian right and the anti-imperialist left.

Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek dropped by to talk about the bizarre attempted assault on Venezuela over the weekend, whose fingerprints are on that plan, and why Venezuela is once again under attack. The Misfits also brought you the worst takes from the Sunday news shows, noted the return of Kim Jong-un and warned of the arrival of the “murder hornet” on US shores.

