11:18 GMT14 April 2020
    Political Misfits

    Assange Family Bombshell, Biden’s Limping Campaign, Fire Fauci?

    Political Misfits
    How do we take a nation steeped in the lie of “rugged individualism” and turn it toward collectivism? Will this crisis show us a better way?

    James Early, former director of cultural heritage policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, dropped by to discuss the news of Julian Assange’s secret family and what Assange’s case means for other potential truth-tellers. What has his case revealed about the corporate media, and how did it predict our current crisis of confidence across the spectrum of American institutions? They also surveyed the US left as it moves on from the Sanders campaign, grappled with the increasing meaninglessness of terms like “progressive” and plotted potential future courses for American and international movements on the left and the right.  

    Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas plus some callers also broke down the growing rift between Donald Trump and his chief infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, and wonder when those $1,200 checks are going to roll in and save us all. 

    Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the radio show People’s Republic, joined the conversation to assure Jamarl that Bernie Sanders wasn’t a long con by the Democratic Party. The senator from Vermont will likely end up sheepdogging young voters for Joe Biden, or whoever the DNC decides is their guy, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to have any success this time around. Now is the time to organize around different lines, she argues, but are people hearing this message? And speaking of messaging, how badly did the New York Times tell on itself with its late Tara Reade story?

    The three then ripped into the Sunday news sleight of hand, this week with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser pretending her city isn’t already in crisis, and perennial favorite Chuck Todd once again not realizing that the call is coming from inside the house. Why isn’t there testing? Why is the US the global epicenter of this virus, why are we seeing such disparities in health outcomes, why are still sanctioning countries in crisis? Why hasn’t Chuck been calling out the cruelties and failures of this system all along?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Julian Assange, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, deposit, stimulus
