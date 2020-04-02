Register
09:44 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Political Misfits

    Hospital Chaos, FISA Failures and Plastic Lies

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202004021078798814-hospital-chaos-fisa-failures-and-plastic-lies/

    Now is the time for class analysis to push its way to the front of US political discourse. Bernie Sanders, we need your campaign to help.

    The moment is ripe for a general strike, the Misfits say. Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Bob Schlehuber wonder how it might come about, and how to get working Americans to flex their might. 

    The Misfits were joined by an academic physician working in Washington, DC, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals from his employers. The equipment shortages, wage and benefit cuts for staff and overcrowding at hospitals we are now seeing are neither accidents nor failures of the “health abuse” system at work in the US, he said. It’s exactly what the system was designed to do ‒ exploit the poorest among patients and staff to shuffle profits upward to health industry executives. It’s pandemonium. The world outside the hospital and the world inside are the same: we all need testing, we all need care, we all need homes, and we all need to work collectively to ensure these protections and others cover all of society. 

    Yesterday, yet another report pointing out the failings of the FISA court system dropped, this one revealing pervasive failures to document and verify assertions made in FBI applications to the secret court. CIA whistleblower and co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear John Kiriakou says these kinds of errors can have very severe consequences for defendants ‒ and there’s no recourse! The whole process is secret, and, as is more and more clear, “epically sloppy.” Attorneys know how deep the problems go within the FBI. Maybe now the public will cotton on. 

    Tom Luongo, an independent analyst on politics, culture, and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, spoke with the Misfits about the differences between the American and European economic systems and what that will mean for their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also had some thoughts about perceptions of Donald Trump’s pandemic performance and what markets and governments will recover faster than others. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    market crash, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse