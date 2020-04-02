Hospital Chaos, FISA Failures and Plastic Lies

Now is the time for class analysis to push its way to the front of US political discourse. Bernie Sanders, we need your campaign to help.

The moment is ripe for a general strike, the Misfits say. Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Bob Schlehuber wonder how it might come about, and how to get working Americans to flex their might.

The Misfits were joined by an academic physician working in Washington, DC, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals from his employers. The equipment shortages, wage and benefit cuts for staff and overcrowding at hospitals we are now seeing are neither accidents nor failures of the “health abuse” system at work in the US, he said. It’s exactly what the system was designed to do ‒ exploit the poorest among patients and staff to shuffle profits upward to health industry executives. It’s pandemonium. The world outside the hospital and the world inside are the same: we all need testing, we all need care, we all need homes, and we all need to work collectively to ensure these protections and others cover all of society.

Yesterday, yet another report pointing out the failings of the FISA court system dropped, this one revealing pervasive failures to document and verify assertions made in FBI applications to the secret court. CIA whistleblower and co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear John Kiriakou says these kinds of errors can have very severe consequences for defendants ‒ and there’s no recourse! The whole process is secret, and, as is more and more clear, “epically sloppy.” Attorneys know how deep the problems go within the FBI. Maybe now the public will cotton on.

Tom Luongo, an independent analyst on politics, culture, and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, spoke with the Misfits about the differences between the American and European economic systems and what that will mean for their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also had some thoughts about perceptions of Donald Trump’s pandemic performance and what markets and governments will recover faster than others.

