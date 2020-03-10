Super Tuesday 2.0: It’s Do or Die Time for Sanders

There are 352 delegates from six states up for grabs today, and Senator Bernie Sanders needs a strong showing to maintain his momentum.

Bernie Sanders was once again clarion clear in his town hall on Fox last night, host Jamarl Thomas tells “Political Misfits.” He got the crowd on his side, he speaks directly to the issues most voters say they care about. So why is he struggling against mainstream favorite Biden? Are Americans so beaten down they don’t believe better lives are possible?

Julie Hurwitz joins Jamarl and host Bob Schlehuber for a report from Michigan. The Detroit civil rights attorney and partner in firm Goodman Hurwitz and James tells our fellows she sees a disconnect between media narratives and on-the-ground realities in and around her community. Black voters in her area are turning out for the senator for Vermont, driven especially by the issue of student debt. Media are driving the story that Sanders is somehow unelectable, but not all voters are buying it.

Callers chimed in with their takes on the role of the ongoing Flint water crisis and what fallout the Democratic Party will or should face over that catastrophe, as well as the role of race in this vote.

Ruth Buffalo, a member of the North Dakota House of Representatives and the first Native American Democratic woman elected to the North Dakota Legislature, brought an update from that Great Plains state, where she said they’re hoping for a good turnout and lines are already long at polling stations. Sanders’ message resonates with disenfranchised communities, Buffalo said. Now, Sanders’ promise of real change is being pitted against Biden’s high-profile party endorsements.

And whither Warren? Sanders erstwhile Senate buddy has chosen a defacto endorsement of Biden with her silence. A true progressive or a true opportunist? We’re pretty sure we know which.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com