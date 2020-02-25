Bloomberg Keeps Spending, Modi Learned From Obama and the Amen Corner

Tuesday on “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas explore the methods the Democratic establishment is using to try to tank Bernie Sanders’ momentum, from coordinating among rival campaigns to stop him to openly signalling their expectation and acceptance of a brokered convention. The Democratic Party is going to need all the help it can get if the latest polls are to be believed. Biden’s latest flubs also got an airing. What office is he running for again?

Joining the misfits today to discuss Donald Trump’s visit to India was Namita Mankad, the co-founder and executive producer of iUSAradio.com, who enlightened the hosts and listeners on who controversial Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to and why. They spoke about the divisive new citizenship law in India and Modi’s long anti-Muslim history - and about the pages Modi seems to have lifted from former US President Barack Obama’s playbook.

Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek brought an update on Julian Assange’s extradition trial, where today defense lawyers began to make their case that the WikiLeaks publisher was being punished for embarrassing the United States and that he must not be extradited to that country on these purely political charges. Smolarek also detailed the harassment Assange faces at the hands of his jailers, preventing him from meaningfully participating in his own trial.

Fred Magdoff, author and professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, spoke with the hosts in the second hour about the pipeline threatening the Appalachian Trail and the strange politics of cheap natural gas. The three also covered the benefits and limits of some current proposals to curb climate change, including the Paris Accord and the Green New Deal.

For the Tuesday Art of Politics segment, Bob and Jamarl were joined by LeeAnet Noble, audience enrichment manager with the Shakespeare Theater Company, and Antonio Michael Woodard, who plays a lead role in the company’s staging of “The Amen Corner,” James Baldwin’s play about poverty, race and the church. Noble and Woodard spoke on their personal connections to the play’s themes and this production.

