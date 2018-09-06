Register
16:20 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Possible Trade Agreement Between the EEU and ASEAN

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Something is quietly brewing between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The two organizations may well sign a free trade agreement in November.

    Paul Goncharoff, an American businessman in Moscow joins the program.

    Paul starts off the program describing what EEU and ASEAN are. "The EEU is the Eurasian Economic Union, which contains a number of countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. These countries work together for trade and investment purposes. It is a non-political organization….The same goes for ASEAN, which is a growing number of nations in South East Asia that are not the primary drivers in Asia — ASEAN does not include India or China but it does include strong growth economies such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and so on. There is strength in numbers; they have attempted to create a good trading environment, between their countries."

    "The economic interests of both of these groups are similar. Politics aside, there is the issue of what role can they play outside of corridors of influence; be that US foreign policy through the US dollar, or Chinese foreign policy through the increasingly powerful Yuan."

    These two trading blocks are in different parts of the world, and their peoples are very different culturally. However there seems to be common ground between them and one of these is the desire to get away from dollar dependency. Paul says that this is a major issue. "At the end of the day, you follow the money. Today, if you believe what the Bank of International Settlements says, I do, 80% of all global trade is contracted in US dollars… The default currency of the world is the US dollar. That has actually prompted many countries to move away from the dollar — Russia didn't have much of a choice, it was sanctioned into a corner, so it has to do its trade outside of the dollar corridor. China is now in the same situation, and so is Iran….However, the context of the US dollar in the world is changing, rapidly. For the first visible time, it is driving the world's financial pulse through American political affairs, and political affairs are driving economic indicators. A decision has to be made, and one may be made soon, which will make the dollar more expensive, draining dollar availability in global banks, in other words, playing havoc with let's say ASEAN or EEU national currencies….We have had a dollar that was literally given away for nothing at such low interest rates that it was absurd….For instance, let's take one country that is part of ASEAN — Indonesia. They have taken a massive hit on their currency. They are an oil exporter primarily, along with a lot of other things, and they are fairy dynamic….Indonesia is now taking serious steps to trade on the Shanghai Oil Exchange instead of trading in the traditional way using the petrodollar. For the few months that the Shanghai Oil Exchange has existed, they have achieved a level of growth that it took the Brent crude price 20 years to achieve. We are living in different times in terms of speed."

    In reply to a question about whether an agreement between the two trading blocs is actually going to happen or not, Paul says: "I am a trader, I do listen to rumors, and when the frequency of rumors hits a certain level that means that there is something happening….I believe that when Putin arrives in Singapore, that he will be presented with a document to sign to make it official. It would be in the interests of Russia, of the EEU, and ASEAN to get the show on the road. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    economy, trade, EEU, ASEAN, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse