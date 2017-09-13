Register
03:53 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secret Service Car Parked Outside the White House

    After Maxing Out Budget, US Congress Moves to Ensure Secret Service Overtime Pay

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    A new bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to ensure that Secret Service employees are getting paid for working overtime after the agency maxed out its pay cap while protecting President Trump. A third of the agency’s total number of agents have already hit their salary and overtime allowances for the year.

    According to a USA Today report, the budget has been stretched thin thanks to Trump's large family and their multiple travel plans. 

    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    All Clear Signal Issued After Suspicious Object Found Near White House (PHOTOS)

    The Secret Service Recruitment and Retention Act of 2017 (H.R. 3731) would protect 1,300 employees who work overtime in 2017 and 2018 and will also increase the overtime cap to $191,900 per year from $187,000 per year, reported The Hill.

    The new bill will also require the Secret Service to send an updated report to Congress on recruitment and retention efforts, including information like the number of agents getting premium pay and the total amount of premium pay given to all agency employees within a year, reported The Hill.

    "The men and women of the Secret Service deserve to be paid for the hours they work, period," according to Congressman John Katko (R-NY), the bill's sponsor, and Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), a co-sponsor of the bill.

    "They put their lives on the line every day and make tremendous personal sacrifices for our country. We cannot expect the Secret Service to recruit and retain the best of the best if they are not being compensated for the additional work that is demanded of them."

    The legislation will be considered by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and a floor vote is expected to occur in the next few weeks.

    Related:

    Russian Tax Service Claims Damage Compensation From Browder Worth Over $68Mln
    White House North Lawn Briefly Placed on Lockdown - US Secret Service
    Ferry Service Between Russia's Primorsky Territory, North Korea Suspended
    Ukrainian Security Service Head Wants to Ban MPs From Visiting Russia
    Brexit Secretary Urges US, UK to Focus on Liberalization of Service Sector
    Tags:
    bill, Trump, secret service
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok