After Maxing Out Budget, US Congress Moves to Ensure Secret Service Overtime Pay

A new bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to ensure that Secret Service employees are getting paid for working overtime after the agency maxed out its pay cap while protecting President Trump. A third of the agency’s total number of agents have already hit their salary and overtime allowances for the year.

According to a USA Today report, the budget has been stretched thin thanks to Trump's large family and their multiple travel plans.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova All Clear Signal Issued After Suspicious Object Found Near White House (PHOTOS)

The Secret Service Recruitment and Retention Act of 2017 (H.R. 3731) would protect 1,300 employees who work overtime in 2017 and 2018 and will also increase the overtime cap to $191,900 per year from $187,000 per year, reported The Hill.

The new bill will also require the Secret Service to send an updated report to Congress on recruitment and retention efforts, including information like the number of agents getting premium pay and the total amount of premium pay given to all agency employees within a year, reported The Hill.

"The men and women of the Secret Service deserve to be paid for the hours they work, period," according to Congressman John Katko (R-NY), the bill's sponsor, and Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), a co-sponsor of the bill.

"They put their lives on the line every day and make tremendous personal sacrifices for our country. We cannot expect the Secret Service to recruit and retain the best of the best if they are not being compensated for the additional work that is demanded of them."

The legislation will be considered by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and a floor vote is expected to occur in the next few weeks.