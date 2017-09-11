Plenary Meeting on Syria to Take Place on Friday in Astana

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the plenary meeting of the sixth round of talks on the settlement of the Syrian crisis, held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, will be held on Friday.

"We invite you [the representatives of media] to cover the plenary meeting of the talks, which will take place on September 15 in Rixos President Astana hotel," the press release read.

The press service added that it would announce the start time of the meeting later.

The sixth round of the negotiations on the Syrian crisis settlement in Astana are scheduled for September 14-15. In May, Iran, Russia and Turkey, the three guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire regime, signed at the fourth round of talks in Astana, a landmark memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones, which helped gradually alleviate tension in the conflict-torn country.