Russia, Sudan's Nuclear Energy Committees Begin Work on NPP Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The joint Russian-Sudanese nuclear energy committees has begun work on technical aspects of project regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Sudan, Sudanese Presidential Aide Awad Jaz, who is currently visiting Moscow, told Sputnik.

In June, Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation and Sudan signed a cooperation agreement on the use of peaceful nuclear energy.

"This is a project between the two countries, we have joint committees and we have achieved some progress in order to complete the project. The Sudanese commissions have come [to Russia], the Russian commissions have come [to Sudan]… The work on all technical aspects has begun," Jaz said.

He added that the sides had already managed to agree on the location of NPP construction site.

According to the cooperation agreement, Rosatom's complex offer includes not only the construction of nuclear power facilities in Sudan, but also the training of personnel and establishment of the necessary regulatory and legal framework.

Russia and the Republic of Sudan have maintained a strong economic and political partnership since the African nation split into two sovereign entities in 2011. In 2014, they agreed to promote cooperation in a wide range of areas, including health care, mineral prospecting, industry and finance.