Register
21:51 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    June 7, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a concert devoted to the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Russian-Israeli diplomatic relations in the Bolshoi Theater, Moscow.

    Israel, Russia Achieve 'Big Change' in Bilateral Relations - Netanyahu

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 21404

    Despite having disagreements over Hezbollah's fight against terrorists in Syria, as well as Iran, the Israeli prime minister noted "great changes" in the country's ties with Russia.

    TEL AVIV,(Sputnik) — Israel and Russia have achieved significant positive changes in bilateral relations, the two countries are exerting efforts in order to coordinate their strategical intentions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

    "There is also a great change with Russia, and this is a major change regarding both joining economic and cultural interests and, of course, to achieve – as much as possible – a coordination of expectations and intentions on a strategic level and you understand how critical this is at present. The link is being fostered and strengthened by us and by Russia itself," Netanyahu said.

    Netanyahu also noted the strengthening of Israel's ties with both traditional allies, such as North America and Europe, as well as with new partners across the globe, including Asian, African and a number of Muslim countries.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Lavrov Responds to Netanyahu's Claim of Iran Allegedly Aiming to Attack Israel
    In recent years, the issue of Syria has become a frequent topic for discussions between the leaders of Russia and Israel with Netanyahu visiting Russia to meet Putin in August. During the talks, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's concerns that Tehran is allegedly trying to increase its presence in Syria, is effectively in control of Libya and attempted to influence Iraq and Yemen calling it "a global threat."

    Iran and its allies, including Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement, support President Bashar Assad's government in the ongoing war in Syria and fights terrorists alongside the Syrian army. Israel regards Iran as its number one threat, pointing at Tehran's nuclear potential, its hostile rhetoric and support offered to anti-Israel forces throughout the Middle East.

    Related:

    Moscow Grateful to Israel for Non-Participation in Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Netanyahu Says Meetings With Putin Serve to Promote Security of Israel, Russia
    Czech, Israeli, S African Firms to Take Part in Russia's Army-2017 for 1st Time
    Israel, US, Russia Reported to Have Held Secret Talks on Syrian Ceasefire
    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Syria, Russia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok