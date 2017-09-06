Israel, Russia Achieve 'Big Change' in Bilateral Relations - Netanyahu

Despite having disagreements over Hezbollah's fight against terrorists in Syria, as well as Iran, the Israeli prime minister noted "great changes" in the country's ties with Russia.

TEL AVIV,(Sputnik) — Israel and Russia have achieved significant positive changes in bilateral relations, the two countries are exerting efforts in order to coordinate their strategical intentions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

"There is also a great change with Russia, and this is a major change regarding both joining economic and cultural interests and, of course, to achieve – as much as possible – a coordination of expectations and intentions on a strategic level and you understand how critical this is at present. The link is being fostered and strengthened by us and by Russia itself," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also noted the strengthening of Israel's ties with both traditional allies, such as North America and Europe, as well as with new partners across the globe, including Asian, African and a number of Muslim countries.

In recent years, the issue of Syria has become a frequent topic for discussions between the leaders of Russia and Israel with Netanyahu visiting Russia to meet Putin in August. During the talks, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's concerns that Tehran is allegedly trying to increase its presence in Syria, is effectively in control of Libya and attempted to influence Iraq and Yemen calling it "a global threat."

Iran and its allies, including Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement, support President Bashar Assad's government in the ongoing war in Syria and fights terrorists alongside the Syrian army. Israel regards Iran as its number one threat, pointing at Tehran's nuclear potential, its hostile rhetoric and support offered to anti-Israel forces throughout the Middle East.