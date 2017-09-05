Putin Warns US Against Lethal Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States against lethal arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that it might worsen the situation in the country.

Possible deliveries of US lethal weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation, but this may lead to an increase in the number of victims, provoke the use of military force in other territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference on the results of the BRICS summit on Tuesday.

"This [the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine] is the sovereign decision of the United States as to whom they sell arms or supply them to for free, and of the country that is the recipient of this aid. We cannot influence this process in any way. But there are general international rules and approaches — the supply of weapons to the conflict zone does not favor the pacification, but only aggravates the situation," Putin stated.

According to him, "there is one more thing to pay attention to — who is encouraging such ideas".

"This is because the self-proclaimed republics have enough weapons, including those seized from the opposing side, from nationalist battalions. And if American weapons enter the conflict zone, it is difficult to say how the proclaimed republics will react — maybe they will send the weapons they have to other zones of conflict that are sensitive to those who create problems for them," Vladimir Putin warned.

On Thrsday, during his visit to Kiev in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that the US was "actively reviewing" the supply of "defensive lethal weapons" to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, US officials have floated Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft weapons among the kinds of "defensive" weapons that the US may send Kiev. At his press conference, Mattis confirmed that the US has already agreed to supply the country with an additional $175 million worth of non-lethal equipment and supplies, for a total of $750 million over the last three years.